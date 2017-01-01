Hello Epics
Build Better
Use Hello Epics to simplify your Trello board with parent/child relationships. Link cards, jump to related cards, and easily track several work streams. It's simple and quick to use like everything else in Trello.
What's special
about it?
Have you always wanted to create parent/child relationships in your Trello board? Are you running complicated projects that outgrow your Trello workflow? Do you often have difficulty seeing a high-level view of a project’s overall progress?
So did we.
That’s why we created Hello Epics, a Power-Up that lets you manage the complexity of card relationships without downloading cumbersome plug-ins. Quickly see how cards are related, identify work streams, and better track a project’s overall progress—all within Trello’s existing interface.
Manage card relationships
Link cards, see related cards, and easily jump to them.
Track overall progress
Set up multiple work streams and Hello Epics will record their progress for you.
Pricing starts at
per team member when billed annually*
free trial
*$4/month per team member when billed monthly.
Unlimited boards, non-team members are free. Same pricing applies for personal accounts.
