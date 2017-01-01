Features
Use Hello Epics to simplify your Trello board with parent/child relationships. Link cards, jump to related cards, and easily track several work streams. It’s simple and quick to use like everything else in Trello.

Have you always wanted to create parent/child relationships in your Trello board? Are you running complicated projects that outgrow your Trello workflow? Do you often have difficulty seeing a high-level view of a project’s overall progress?

So did we.

That’s why we created Hello Epics, a Power-Up that lets you manage the complexity of card relationships without downloading cumbersome plug-ins. Quickly see how cards are related, identify work streams, and better track a project’s overall progress—all within Trello’s existing interface.

 
 

Manage card relationships

Link cards, see related cards, and easily jump to them.

 
 
Track overall progress

Set up multiple work streams and Hello Epics will record their progress for you.

 
 
$3.25
/month

per team member when billed annually*

*$4/month per team member when billed monthly.

Unlimited boards, non-team members are free. Same pricing applies for personal accounts.

 

We’re Substantial, a digital product studio headquartered in Seattle. We use Trello a lot and have always dreamed of having card hierarchy. We hope we’ve made your Trello wishes come true too.

 

Substantial offers design, development and strategy across web, mobile, and connected devices. We are committed to building meaningful experiences and measurable business results for a diverse set of clients and communities - from Fortune 500s to emerging start-ups and social impact organizations.

Find out how Substantial can help you with your next project by emailing [email protected] or visiting us at substantial.com.

 

