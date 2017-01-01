Have you always wanted to create parent/child relationships in your Trello board? Are you running complicated projects that outgrow your Trello workflow? Do you often have difficulty seeing a high-level view of a project’s overall progress?

So did we.

That’s why we created Hello Epics, a Power-Up that lets you manage the complexity of card relationships without downloading cumbersome plug-ins. Quickly see how cards are related, identify work streams, and better track a project’s overall progress—all within Trello’s existing interface.